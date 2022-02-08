This Is What Whales Are Betting On Mastercard

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Mastercard MA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for Mastercard.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $856,562, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $879,089.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $430.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $430.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $90.5K 397 16 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $430.00 $89.5K 432 141 MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $390.00 $87.3K 187 51 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $390.00 $72.0K 956 128 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $410.00 $66.0K 260 401

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,253,813, the price of MA is down -0.49% at $374.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Mastercard:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $447.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $449.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $453.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.