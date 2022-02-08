Looking At Expedia Group's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Expedia Group.

Looking at options history for Expedia Group EXPE we detected 42 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $98,460 and 40, calls, for a total amount of $3,787,632.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $240.0 for Expedia Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Expedia Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Expedia Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Expedia Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $190.00 $660.8K 340 2.2K EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $422.2K 386 1 EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $190.00 $317.1K 340 1.5K EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $190.00 $264.0K 340 1.2K EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $190.00 $243.3K 340 1.7K

Where Is Expedia Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,791,535, the price of EXPE is up 3.23% at $193.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Expedia Group:

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $216

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

