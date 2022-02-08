Looking At Expedia Group's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Expedia Group.
Looking at options history for Expedia Group EXPE we detected 42 strange trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $98,460 and 40, calls, for a total amount of $3,787,632.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $240.0 for Expedia Group over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Expedia Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Expedia Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.
Expedia Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|EXPE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|03/18/22
|$190.00
|$660.8K
|340
|2.2K
|EXPE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$165.00
|$422.2K
|386
|1
|EXPE
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|03/18/22
|$190.00
|$317.1K
|340
|1.5K
|EXPE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/18/22
|$190.00
|$264.0K
|340
|1.2K
|EXPE
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|03/18/22
|$190.00
|$243.3K
|340
|1.7K
Where Is Expedia Group Standing Right Now?
- With a volume of 2,791,535, the price of EXPE is up 3.23% at $193.41.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.
What The Experts Say On Expedia Group:
- Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $216
- Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $200.
- Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $200.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.