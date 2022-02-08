Boston Beer Co Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Boston Beer Co.

Looking at options history for Boston Beer Co SAM we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $239,765 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $411,569.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $470.0 for Boston Beer Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boston Beer Co's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boston Beer Co's whale activity within a strike price range from $400.0 to $470.0 in the last 30 days.

Boston Beer Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $450.00 $71.5K 123 50 SAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $450.00 $70.0K 123 0 SAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $440.00 $58.6K 15 14 SAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $460.00 $47.6K 47 25 SAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $420.00 $42.0K 230 31

Where Is Boston Beer Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 150,548, the price of SAM is up 3.98% at $441.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Boston Beer Co:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Boston Beer Co, which currently sits at a price target of $785.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Boston Beer Co, which currently sits at a price target of $625.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

