This Is What Whales Are Betting On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Looking at options history for Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $169,689 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $195,120.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $540.0 to $800.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific options trades today is 448.14 with a total volume of 77.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Thermo Fisher Scientific's big money trades within a strike price range of $540.0 to $800.0 over the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $800.00 $64.8K 0 0 TMO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $630.00 $54.3K 111 16 TMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $570.00 $48.2K 116 25 TMO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $600.00 $30.5K 306 5 TMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $600.00 $30.1K 510 5

Where Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 453,342, the price of TMO is up 0.74% at $591.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Thermo Fisher Scientific:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $605.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

