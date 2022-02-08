10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|TSLA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|02/11/22
|$950.00
|$30.8K
|5.9K
|28.9K
|PTON
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|02/11/22
|$35.00
|$26.7K
|4.1K
|24.8K
|AMZN
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|02/11/22
|$3200.00
|$267.4K
|1.5K
|7.4K
|F
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/19/24
|$15.00
|$606.0K
|20.2K
|4.0K
|NKE
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|02/11/22
|$145.00
|$60.8K
|307
|3.0K
|LCID
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|02/18/22
|$60.00
|$6.5 million
|22.9K
|2.0K
|GM
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|04/14/22
|$50.00
|$40.2K
|2.8K
|1.6K
|BABA
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|02/18/22
|$110.00
|$28.0K
|8.0K
|1.2K
|CCL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|04/14/22
|$20.00
|$35.2K
|11.9K
|725
|PDD
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|02/18/22
|$60.00
|$82.2K
|5.0K
|632
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 5930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28920 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PTON PTON, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 4148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24831 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $3200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $267.4K, with a price of $5170.0 per contract. There were 1546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7434 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For F F, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 710 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $606.0K, with a price of $303.0 per contract. There were 20219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4087 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 585 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3003 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LCID LCID, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $6.5 million, with a price of $3256.0 per contract. There were 22930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GM GM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 134 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1617 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 8077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1247 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CCL CCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 65 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $352.0 per contract. There were 11978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 725 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.2K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 5034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 632 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.