10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $950.00 $30.8K 5.9K 28.9K PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $35.00 $26.7K 4.1K 24.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $3200.00 $267.4K 1.5K 7.4K F PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $606.0K 20.2K 4.0K NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/11/22 $145.00 $60.8K 307 3.0K LCID PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $60.00 $6.5 million 22.9K 2.0K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $40.2K 2.8K 1.6K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $110.00 $28.0K 8.0K 1.2K CCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $20.00 $35.2K 11.9K 725 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $60.00 $82.2K 5.0K 632

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 5930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON PTON, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 4148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24831 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $3200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $267.4K, with a price of $5170.0 per contract. There were 1546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 710 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $606.0K, with a price of $303.0 per contract. There were 20219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 585 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID LCID, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $6.5 million, with a price of $3256.0 per contract. There were 22930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 134 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 8077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 65 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $352.0 per contract. There were 11978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.2K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 5034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.