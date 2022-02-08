Coinbase Global Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Coinbase Global COIN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for Coinbase Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 79%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,066,987, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $1,798,233.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $520.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Global's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Global's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $375.3K 706 0 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $205.00 $277.2K 147 112 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $155.00 $215.4K 376 90 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $199.1K 706 78 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $125.6K 61 31

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,567,520, the price of COIN is down -1.45% at $202.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $288.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

