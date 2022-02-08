Check Out What Whales Are Doing With VFC

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on VF.

Looking at options history for VF VFC we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,347,202 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $224,122.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $75.0 for VF over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for VF's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of VF's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

VF Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $70.00 $195.9K 1.0K 294 VFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $189.7K 547 533 VFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $165.0K 547 318 VFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $165.0K 547 318 VFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $165.0K 547 100

Where Is VF Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,157,532, the price of VFC is up 0.32% at $63.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 101 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.