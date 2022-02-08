What Are Whales Doing With Wells Fargo

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wells Fargo WFC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WFC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Wells Fargo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $110,000, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $885,117.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.5 to $62.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wells Fargo options trades today is 14405.69 with a total volume of 5,665.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wells Fargo's big money trades within a strike price range of $32.5 to $62.0 over the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $238.0K 41.3K 236 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $57.50 $103.5K 1.0K 121 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $70.0K 14.3K 697 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $70.0K 14.3K 387 WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $47.50 $56.0K 9.4K 203

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,244,962, the price of WFC is up 1.83% at $58.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $64

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

