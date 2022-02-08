This Is What Whales Are Betting On CVS Health

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on CVS Health.

Looking at options history for CVS Health CVS we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $230,175 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $579,181.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $110.0 for CVS Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CVS Health options trades today is 3036.88 with a total volume of 6,038.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CVS Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $110.00 $183.9K 7.4K 976 CVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $105.00 $124.1K 5 141 CVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $105.00 $102.5K 2.9K 312 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $105.00 $102.5K 2.9K 212 CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/11/22 $107.00 $61.2K 690 1.1K

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,459,318, the price of CVS is up 1.22% at $110.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

