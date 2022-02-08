What Are Whales Doing With Uber Technologies

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $138,318 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,021,632.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $55.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $43.00 $163.7K 6.9K 2.8K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $153.3K 285 130 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $22.50 $86.6K 8 116 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $22.50 $82.9K 8 236 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $32.50 $77.5K 1.0K 100

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,186,320, the price of UBER is up 1.7% at $38.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

