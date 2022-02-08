This Is What Whales Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $224,695, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $441,230.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $145.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $135.00 $84.7K 1.2K 5 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $64.9K 2.2K 131 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $63.6K 10.3K 25 AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $145.00 $59.0K 21.8K 34 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $125.00 $53.6K 8.9K 2.6K

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,214,825, the price of AMD is down -0.09% at $123.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $130

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $155

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

