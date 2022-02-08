Microsoft Whale Trades For February 08

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 69% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $640,206 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $202,262.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $275.0 to $335.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale trades within a strike price range from $275.0 to $335.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $280.00 $247.7K 1.9K 417 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $315.00 $167.3K 652 116 MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $280.00 $95.4K 1.9K 88 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $275.00 $58.8K 2.7K 0 MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $305.00 $42.3K 2.0K 89

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,380,628, the price of MSFT is up 0.18% at $301.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $386.

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $411.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $355.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $372.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

