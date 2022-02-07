This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intuitive Surgical

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ISRG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Intuitive Surgical.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $364,875, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $119,238.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $225.0 to $540.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuitive Surgical's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuitive Surgical's whale activity within a strike price range from $225.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $280.00 $116.5K 6 64 ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $280.00 $77.2K 6 115 ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $225.00 $49.2K 6 7 ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $280.00 $41.7K 6 90 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $280.00 $41.3K 6 25

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,705,602, the price of ISRG is down -0.29% at $284.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $310

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $334.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $325

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.