Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ZEN

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Zendesk ZEN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZEN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Zendesk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $1,260,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $956,480..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $125.0 for Zendesk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zendesk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zendesk's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Zendesk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $1.2M 1.2K 1.0K ZEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $100.00 $510.6K 644 994 ZEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $110.00 $99.4K 5.1K 92 ZEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $105.00 $80.8K 814 361 ZEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $115.00 $66.0K 12.0K 238

Where Is Zendesk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 834,406, the price of ZEN is up 0.86% at $98.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

