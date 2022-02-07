What Are Whales Doing With AstraZeneca

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on AstraZeneca.

Looking at options history for AstraZeneca AZN we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $91,200 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $700,260.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $62.5 for AstraZeneca over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AstraZeneca options trades today is 660.33 with a total volume of 3,506.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AstraZeneca's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $62.5 over the last 30 days.

AstraZeneca Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $131.1K 560 128 AZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $47.50 $103.8K 502 285 AZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $47.50 $84.6K 502 414 AZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $47.50 $76.0K 502 52 AZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $45.00 $71.5K 48 65

Where Is AstraZeneca Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,436,542, the price of AZN is up 1.7% at $56.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

