Looking At Lyft's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lyft LYFT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LYFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Lyft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $922,549, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $1,129,470.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $45.0 for Lyft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lyft options trades today is 2219.83 with a total volume of 30,482.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lyft's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Lyft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $40.00 $492.0K 4.0K 2.1K LYFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.50 $194.9K 3.9K 202 LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $33.00 $146.0K 22 200 LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $142.0K 730 312 LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $35.00 $101.6K 456 2.1K

Where Is Lyft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,654,893, the price of LYFT is up 4.71% at $39.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Lyft:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $71.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.