Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NIO

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on NIO.

Looking at options history for NIO NIO we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $317,064 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $687,085.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $45.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $126.5K 1.9K 152 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $114.5K 12.6K 2.8K NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $109.2K 3.9K 3.6K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $86.8K 3.8K 42 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $85.7K 12.6K 1.3K

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 29,553,200, the price of NIO is up 0.1% at $23.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO:

Macquarie downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $37

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

