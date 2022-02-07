IBM Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on IBM IBM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IBM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for IBM.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 69% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $596,285, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $550,297.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $140.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IBM's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IBM's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $135.00 $238.5K 559 1.0K IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $130.00 $110.0K 3.7K 508 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $135.00 $65.6K 559 333 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $57.2K 50 50 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $54.4K 50 205

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,745,355, the price of IBM is up 0.34% at $137.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

