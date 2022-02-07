Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UAL

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings UAL we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $210,031 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $640,722.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $80.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Airlines Holdings options trades today is 4330.58 with a total volume of 11,540.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Airlines Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $45.00 $113.5K 14.4K 169 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $43.00 $71.0K 1.2K 1.2K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $48.00 $66.4K 2.4K 685 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $64.2K 5.4K 351 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $46.00 $62.0K 12.1K 1.0K

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,632,065, the price of UAL is up 3.9% at $44.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $67.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.