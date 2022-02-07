This Is What Whales Are Betting On BioNTech

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on BioNTech.

Looking at options history for BioNTech BNTX we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $805,076 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $574,164.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $230.0 for BioNTech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BioNTech's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BioNTech's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

BioNTech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BNTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $220.00 $315.1K 115 150 BNTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $221.9K 392 138 BNTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $150.2K 746 57 BNTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $180.00 $146.5K 821 100 BNTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $135.0K 746 0

Where Is BioNTech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 913,327, the price of BNTX is down -1.85% at $173.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

