Check Out What Whales Are Doing With VIAC

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ViacomCBS.

Looking at options history for ViacomCBS VIAC we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $281,128 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $430,799.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for ViacomCBS over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ViacomCBS options trades today is 950.75 with a total volume of 2,570.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ViacomCBS's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

ViacomCBS Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $111.9K 13 106 VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $82.0K 13 46 VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $20.00 $72.6K 215 66 VIAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $20.00 $70.9K 215 162 VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $20.00 $58.6K 215 205

Where Is ViacomCBS Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,353,577, the price of VIAC is up 0.48% at $33.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

