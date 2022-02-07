What Are Whales Doing With Exxon Mobil

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil XOM we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $185,070 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,190,768.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $95.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Exxon Mobil options trades today is 4041.48 with a total volume of 7,836.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Exxon Mobil's big money trades within a strike price range of $52.5 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $65.00 $189.2K 6.8K 133 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $95.00 $154.8K 967 896 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $70.00 $104.5K 1.9K 79 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $55.7K 8.0K 21 XOM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $65.00 $48.1K 573 518

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,099,108, the price of XOM is up 1.61% at $82.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $92

RBC Capital upgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $90

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

