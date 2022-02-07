Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DDOG

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,054,723, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $541,007.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $200.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $150.9K 3.8K 159 DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $160.00 $114.8K 12 40 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $175.00 $102.0K 3.9K 409 DDOG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $165.00 $98.0K 190 53 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $155.00 $94.6K 309 110

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,439,683, the price of DDOG is up 3.07% at $154.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Rosenblatt upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $175

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.