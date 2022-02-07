Looking At Zoom Video Communications's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zoom Video Communications.

Looking at options history for Zoom Video Communications ZM we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $239,344 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $183,651.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $175.0 for Zoom Video Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoom Video Communications's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoom Video Communications's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $120.00 $78.9K 74 25 ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $152.50 $71.6K 275 319 ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $49.7K 471 53 ZM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $125.00 $46.5K 471 10 ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $145.00 $36.0K 1.0K 66

Where Is Zoom Video Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 401,713, the price of ZM is up 0.45% at $144.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Zoom Video Communications:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $253.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

