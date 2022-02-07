Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RBLX

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $112,772 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $439,018.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $200.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 1713.9 with a total volume of 647.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $100.00 $96.0K 1.8K 201 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $81.0K 10.2K 135 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $74.8K 310 12 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $56.7K 310 52 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $70.00 $55.6K 179 132

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,754,527, the price of RBLX is up 1.69% at $64.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

