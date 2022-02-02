What Are Whales Doing With JD.com

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 39 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 74% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

From the overall spotted trades, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $3,172,690 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $485,056.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $95.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $1.4M 5.1K 900 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $65.00 $225.8K 1.1K 703 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $70.00 $217.5K 9.8K 526 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $72.50 $196.2K 459 251 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $72.50 $126.5K 1.7K 745

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,564,866, the price of JD is down -2.64% at $73.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On JD.com:

Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $100

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.