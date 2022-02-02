Microsoft Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 90 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,701,410 and 65, calls, for a total amount of $3,487,432.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $400.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Microsoft options trades today is 3765.05 with a total volume of 290,555.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $245.00 $299.2K 1.0K 187 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $310.00 $245.0K 6.6K 1.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $325.00 $150.5K 27.2K 462 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $300.00 $138.5K 5.6K 122 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $360.00 $133.0K 808 55

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 26,069,583, the price of MSFT is up 1.35% at $312.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $372.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $386.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $355.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.