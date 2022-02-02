Looking At SoFi Technologies's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on SoFi Technologies.

Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies SOFI we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $233,814 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,025,009.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $17.5 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SoFi Technologies options trades today is 9628.65 with a total volume of 46,757.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SoFi Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $17.5 over the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $5.00 $237.3K 567 450 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/15/23 $12.50 $230.0K 2.6K 1 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $12.00 $101.1K 1.5K 3.5K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $17.50 $68.4K 4.8K 316 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $12.00 $67.2K 5.7K 3.2K

Where Is SoFi Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 64,278,718, the price of SOFI is down -7.61% at $12.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Technologies:

Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $20

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $16

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

