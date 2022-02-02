What Are Whales Doing With MicroStrategy

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MicroStrategy MSTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 73 uncommon options trades for MicroStrategy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 24% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 44 are puts, for a total amount of $2,508,071, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $1,669,015.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $1450.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MicroStrategy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MicroStrategy's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $1450.0 in the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/04/22 $360.00 $233.8K 210 35 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $360.00 $142.0K 246 513 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $124.6K 1.2K 111 MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $360.00 $110.3K 52 15 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $360.00 $110.2K 52 30

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 598,277, the price of MSTR is down -5.25% at $353.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

