This Is What Whales Are Betting On RH

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on RH.

Looking at options history for RH RH we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $3,202,960 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $1,286,086.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $660.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RH's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RH's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $660.0 in the last 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $410.00 $1.1M 78 100 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $440.00 $600.0K 0 60 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $450.00 $504.0K 225 66 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $430.00 $449.5K 20 90 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $430.00 $207.9K 1 20

Where Is RH Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 281,132, the price of RH is down -1.84% at $404.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On RH:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $668.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.