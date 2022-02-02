What Are Whales Doing With Baidu

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 34 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $620,132 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,124,005.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $220.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $220.00 $121.6K 1.3K 136 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $155.00 $120.5K 7.1K 638 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $155.00 $108.5K 7.1K 438 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $155.00 $98.0K 7.1K 730 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $96.0K 4.1K 108

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,087,182, the price of BIDU is down -1.89% at $158.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Baidu:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.