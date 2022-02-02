What Are Whales Doing With Boston Scientific

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Boston Scientific.

Looking at options history for Boston Scientific BSX we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $709,426 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $113,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $39.0 to $55.0 for Boston Scientific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boston Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boston Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $39.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Boston Scientific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BSX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $39.00 $220.8K 40 0 BSX PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $55.00 $135.0K 100 100 BSX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $47.00 $98.7K 1.8K 125 BSX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $96.3K 1.8K 200 BSX CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $44.00 $58.5K 3.0K 3.0K

Where Is Boston Scientific Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,038,827, the price of BSX is down -4.05% at $41.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

