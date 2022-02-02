Enphase Energy Whale Trades For February 02

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $308,798 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $271,920.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $240.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $118.9K 274 0 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $155.00 $85.5K 140 71 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $140.00 $76.5K 57 61 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $240.00 $68.6K 10 10 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $240.00 $49.5K 312 8

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,307,436, the price of ENPH is down -1.65% at $140.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy:

Guggenheim upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $213

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $187

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

