Xilinx Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Xilinx.

Looking at options history for Xilinx XLNX we detected 50 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,500,055 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,829,197.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $225.0 for Xilinx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Xilinx options trades today is 1047.88 with a total volume of 11,100.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Xilinx's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $225.0 over the last 30 days.

Xilinx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XLNX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $160.00 $329.4K 648 0 XLNX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $160.00 $250.0K 648 150 XLNX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $160.00 $162.9K 648 100 XLNX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $162.0K 859 600 XLNX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $158.2K 859 300

Where Is Xilinx Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,651,027, the price of XLNX is up 3.37% at $205.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Xilinx:

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Xilinx, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Xilinx, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

