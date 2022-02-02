Expedia Group Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Expedia Group.

Looking at options history for Expedia Group EXPE we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $55,787 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $2,469,468.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $180.0 for Expedia Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Expedia Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Expedia Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Expedia Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $303.5K 19.8K 331 EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $303.0K 19.8K 331 EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $220.8K 19.8K 781 EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $211.4K 19.8K 231 EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $180.0K 19.8K 531

Where Is Expedia Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 590,648, the price of EXPE is down -0.23% at $187.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Expedia Group:

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $216

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.