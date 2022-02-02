This Is What Whales Are Betting On Novavax

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Novavax.

Looking at options history for Novavax NVAX we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $65,229 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $615,964.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $71.0 to $140.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novavax's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novavax's whale activity within a strike price range from $71.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $85.00 $162.2K 385 2 NVAX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $140.00 $92.5K 1.1K 50 NVAX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $140.00 $51.5K 1.1K 100 NVAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $95.00 $45.9K 92 40 NVAX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $105.00 $39.0K 103 16

Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,143,781, the price of NVAX is down -8.22% at $87.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Novavax:

Cowen & Co. downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.