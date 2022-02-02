This Is What Whales Are Betting On Upstart Holdings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Upstart Holdings.

Looking at options history for Upstart Holdings UPST we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $171,545 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $915,521.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $420.0 for Upstart Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Upstart Holdings options trades today is 685.45 with a total volume of 3,403.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Upstart Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

Upstart Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $100.00 $299.6K 1.3K 622 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $100.00 $140.2K 1.3K 152 UPST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $100.00 $138.7K 1.3K 688 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $120.00 $118.6K 2.6K 697 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $115.00 $76.0K 1.1K 50

Where Is Upstart Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,947,487, the price of UPST is down -3.42% at $113.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Upstart Holdings:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Upstart Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $223.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.