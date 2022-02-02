Moderna Whale Trades For February 02

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna MRNA we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $486,985 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $165,302.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $230.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $147.3K 731 20 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $175.00 $135.6K 1.0K 784 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $200.00 $84.0K 3.1K 20 MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/25/22 $150.00 $59.9K 381 115 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/04/22 $165.00 $50.0K 778 433

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 897,351, the price of MRNA is down -3.4% at $166.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $221

Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $175

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $315.

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $180

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

