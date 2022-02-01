What Are Whales Doing With Intuit

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuit.

Looking at options history for Intuit INTU we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $75,459 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,065,790.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $520.0 to $700.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuit options trades today is 210.33 with a total volume of 203.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuit's big money trades within a strike price range of $520.0 to $700.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $520.00 $298.9K 107 0 INTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $560.00 $186.7K 243 24 INTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $540.00 $131.1K 323 15 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $680.00 $115.5K 636 63 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $540.00 $87.6K 323 25

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,645,786, the price of INTU is up 1.01% at $560.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

