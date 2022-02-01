Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COIN

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coinbase Global.

Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 78 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

From the overall spotted trades, 31 are puts, for a total amount of $3,630,008 and 47, calls, for a total amount of $2,760,431.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $505.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coinbase Global options trades today is 720.86 with a total volume of 32,288.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coinbase Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $505.0 over the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $360.00 $800.0K 184 0 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $350.00 $560.2K 0 50 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $451.5K 86 303 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $299.0K 86 107 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $350.00 $196.9K 0 13

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,121,549, the price of COIN is up 3.99% at $197.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.