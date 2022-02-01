This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bank of America

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $382,660 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $2,441,937.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $55.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bank of America options trades today is 28794.21 with a total volume of 124,113.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bank of America's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $370.0K 176.5K 1.3K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $41.00 $305.0K 3.3K 503 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $38.00 $244.3K 372 273 BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $205.1K 54.6K 3.7K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $200.7K 54.6K 2.5K

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 39,068,447, the price of BAC is up 1.72% at $46.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $51.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

