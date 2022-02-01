Intuitive Surgical Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ISRG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Intuitive Surgical.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $39,220, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $550,878..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $370.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuitive Surgical's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuitive Surgical's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $136.7K 125 25 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $96.0K 169 10 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $305.00 $73.7K 30 373 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $305.00 $43.5K 30 439 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $305.00 $40.8K 30 500

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,504,502, the price of ISRG is up 0.57% at $285.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical:

BTIG upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $372

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $334.

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $310

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

