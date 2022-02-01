Discovery Whale Trades For February 01

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Discovery DISCA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DISCA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Discovery.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $939,756, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $861,621.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for Discovery over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Discovery's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Discovery's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DISCA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $30.00 $305.0K 949 869 DISCA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $255.0K 6.8K 2.5K DISCA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $27.50 $117.6K 15.1K 500 DISCA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $116.1K 22.9K 98 DISCA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $35.00 $100.2K 12.6K 5.7K

Where Is Discovery Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 22,206,431, the price of DISCA is down -2.53% at $27.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Discovery:

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $45

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

