Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GILD

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Gilead Sciences.

Looking at options history for Gilead Sciences GILD we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $348,514 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $346,448.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $72.5 for Gilead Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Gilead Sciences options trades today is 3283.9 with a total volume of 3,832.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Gilead Sciences's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $72.5 over the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $72.50 $152.7K 4.6K 681 GILD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $67.50 $94.5K 483 304 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $67.50 $77.6K 985 343 GILD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $65.00 $67.6K 166 181 GILD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $51.1K 4.0K 142

Where Is Gilead Sciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,324,046, the price of GILD is down -0.74% at $68.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Gilead Sciences:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $74

Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $75

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

