Looking At Energy Transfer's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Energy Transfer ET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Energy Transfer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,650, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $446,159..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $10.0 for Energy Transfer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Energy Transfer options trades today is 40766.83 with a total volume of 11,205.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Energy Transfer's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $10.0 over the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $9.00 $76.1K 4.0K 3.2K ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $9.00 $75.0K 4.0K 2.2K ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $8.00 $57.9K 43.8K 393 ET CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $8.00 $34.4K 43.8K 596 ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $9.00 $33.9K 4.0K 1.2K

Where Is Energy Transfer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,268,445, the price of ET is up 1.93% at $9.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Energy Transfer:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $12

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

