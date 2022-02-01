Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SNAP

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Snap SNAP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNAP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 67 uncommon options trades for Snap.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $4,003,814, and 40 are calls, for a total amount of $1,749,660.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $70.0 for Snap over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snap's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snap's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $33.00 $965.0K 105 1.0K SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $35.00 $260.1K 1.7K 3.1K SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $35.00 $247.6K 1.7K 1.0K SNAP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $70.00 $239.8K 1.4K 472 SNAP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $70.00 $239.8K 100 467

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,733,050, the price of SNAP is up 2.0% at $33.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Snap:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Cowen & Co. downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $45

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $45

Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $36

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

