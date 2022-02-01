ConocoPhillips Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ConocoPhillips COP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for ConocoPhillips.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $76,258, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $447,210.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $120.0 for ConocoPhillips over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ConocoPhillips options trades today is 709.1 with a total volume of 999.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ConocoPhillips's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $142.5K 678 250 COP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $85.00 $69.6K 3.5K 93 COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $80.00 $51.0K 147 21 COP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $72.50 $49.5K 141 30 COP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $40.5K 186 236

Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,205,822, the price of COP is up 2.3% at $90.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On ConocoPhillips:

Scotiabank downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $90

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $96.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $107.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $93.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

