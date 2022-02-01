Looking At Airbnb's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb ABNB we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $128,977 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $915,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $270.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $228.6K 795 100 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $144.00 $110.4K 30 110 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $106.2K 454 300 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $270.00 $77.5K 265 250 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $69.0K 5.2K 77

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,675,183, the price of ABNB is up 1.2% at $155.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

