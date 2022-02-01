What Are Whales Doing With Block

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 34 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $890,811 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,419,539.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $400.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $110.00 $385.4K 49 100 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $110.00 $133.4K 49 323 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $124.00 $123.4K 13 448 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $130.00 $122.0K 8.4K 1.4K SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $110.00 $107.9K 49 251

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,459,671, the price of SQ is up 4.67% at $128.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Block:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

