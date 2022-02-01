What Are Whales Doing With Coupang

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Coupang CPNG summing a total amount of $363,989.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 111,733.

What's The Price Target?

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.0 to $30.0 for Coupang over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coupang options trades today is 2927.83 with a total volume of 14,237.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coupang's big money trades within a strike price range of $19.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Coupang Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $70.0K 10.2K 424 CPNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $20.00 $67.2K 819 317 CPNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $22.50 $47.9K 1.1K 2.5K CPNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $19.00 $44.6K 170 1.0K CPNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $22.50 $44.3K 1.1K 2.9K

Where Is Coupang Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,206,561, the price of CPNG is up 1.49% at $21.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.